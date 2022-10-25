FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145 billion to $1.260 billion from $1.24 billion to $1.355, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.61 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,231. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

