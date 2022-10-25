Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $133,199,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.