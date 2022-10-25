FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

NYSE FLT traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,768. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

