Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.78 on November 25th

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FSFL opened at GBX 110.07 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £671.36 million and a P/E ratio of 333.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.79. Foresight Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 121.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

