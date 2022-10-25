FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

Shares of FOX opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 60.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FOX by 47.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

