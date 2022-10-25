Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

FELE stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 188.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

