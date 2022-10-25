Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.08-4.18 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 5.6 %

Franklin Electric stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 5,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

