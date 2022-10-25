Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,879.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,879.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,477,492 shares of company stock worth $70,217,466. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

