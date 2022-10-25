Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $3.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.41 or 0.29143544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011375 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,215,821,863 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

