Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.80 ($52.86) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:FME traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.45 ($28.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($64.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.68 and its 200-day moving average is €44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

