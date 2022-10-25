Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

