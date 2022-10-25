G999 (G999) One Day Volume Hits $22,056.00

G999 (G999) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 55% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $22,056.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00082515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007633 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.