Gala Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $237.91 million and $53.83 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,754.48 or 0.29123926 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011375 BTC.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.