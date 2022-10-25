GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBGPF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of GB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $850.00.

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

