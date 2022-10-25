General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $245.40. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,662. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

