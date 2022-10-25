General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

