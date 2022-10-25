Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 0.3%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 16,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Genfit Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

