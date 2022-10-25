GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,049. The stock has a market cap of C$12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.63.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10. In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,288,139.10. Also, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at C$732,465.10.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

