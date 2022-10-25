GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,049. The stock has a market cap of C$12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.63.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10. In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,288,139.10. Also, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at C$732,465.10.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Articles
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.