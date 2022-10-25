Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY22 guidance at $7.90-$8.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

