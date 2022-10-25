Gould Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.44. 235,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,173,216. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.95.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

