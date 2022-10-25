Gould Capital LLC Sells 37 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gould Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.67.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.86. 70,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.78. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

