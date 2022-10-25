Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $93,073.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,621.55 or 0.13424680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
