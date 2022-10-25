Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $10,648.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,818,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.