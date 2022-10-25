Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $10,648.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,818,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

