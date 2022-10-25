Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

