Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,283. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

