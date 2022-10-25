Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. 20,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,215. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.