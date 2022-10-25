Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.12 and a 200-day moving average of $334.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.