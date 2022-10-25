Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

