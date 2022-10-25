Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,889 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 2.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 275,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 10,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,173. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.