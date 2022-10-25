Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 5,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,022,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.05. 812,430 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.