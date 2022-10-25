Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 5,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,022,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.05. 812,430 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

