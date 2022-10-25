GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,946.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $36.66 million and $42,946.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,754.48 or 0.29123926 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011375 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.