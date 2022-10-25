H2O DAO Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a market cap of $66.58 million and approximately $119,885.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

