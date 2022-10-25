Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.