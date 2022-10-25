Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.63 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

