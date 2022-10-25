Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

