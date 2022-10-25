Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Pinduoduo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $102.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

