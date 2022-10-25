Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

