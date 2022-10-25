Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,293,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 79.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 125,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $919,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE KO opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

