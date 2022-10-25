Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

