Head to Head Contrast: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34% Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $251.42 million 4.59 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -12.37 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.08 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.17

This table compares PROS and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,095.46%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than PROS.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

