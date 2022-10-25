Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) vs. Its Rivals

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.25% 19.30% 1.78%

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.28, suggesting that its share price is 6,428% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s competitors have a beta of 7.34, suggesting that their average share price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 228 1118 1641 55 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 355.16%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 83.38%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.16 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.11

Carbon Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carbon Streaming competitors beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.