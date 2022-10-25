HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $104.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,469. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.