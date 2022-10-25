HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.75. HealthStream shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,022 shares.

The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $697.00 million, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

