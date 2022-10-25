HedgeTrade Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $270.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,513.40 or 0.28583514 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011164 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

