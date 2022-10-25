Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $564.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
