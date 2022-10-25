Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $564.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.