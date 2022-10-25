Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

