Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.
NYSE:HLX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.
HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
