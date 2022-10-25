Hermez Network Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00017883 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $132.14 million and $565,420.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,238.45 or 1.00070353 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003269 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.53736457 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $525,981.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.