Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

HESM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 555,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

