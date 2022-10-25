HilleVax, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 26th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

