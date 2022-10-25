Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 guidance at $1.16-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.21-$4.46 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

